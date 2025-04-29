Shallipopi: Why I won’t attend next Headies Awards

Nigerian singer Shallipopi has told the world why he would not attend the next Headies Awards, which would be the 18th in the series.

The Eagle Online recalls that the 17th edition of Headies Awards, which is the 2025 edition, was held over the weekend in Lagos State.

Speaking in several messages, Shallipopi expressed dissatisfaction with the organisation of the 17th Headies Awards, which took place on Sunday.

First, he faulted a controversial moment during the ceremony on Sunday as he mounted the stage after being announced as the winner of the Best Rap Single category for his song: “Cast,” featuring Odumodublvck, with no plaque presented to him.

Shallipopi, who took to his X handle on Monday, vowed not to attend the next edition of Headies Awards.

In another post, he distanced himself from the rap genre for which he won the Headies Awards.

He said the Best Rap Single award should have gone to a “real” rapper among the nominees.

He wrote: “The next one if una see me make I bend.

“I nor go even lie for una sef, I nor want that award give the real rappers wey dey the category, me Shallipopi I nor be rapper.”

