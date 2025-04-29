Why Tinubu must be reelected in 2027 — Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has told Nigerians why President Bola Tinubu must be reelected in 2027.

Keyamo made the reasons for this known when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Monday.

He urged all members of the All Progressives Congress to prioritise the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027 over their personal political ambitions.

He said Tinubu’s second term is essential to complete the reforms he has initiated in governance.

He said: “Every single APC member in Nigeria today should be concentrating on the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu irrespective of whether it affects your personal interest or not because he does need a second term to fully finish up all these reforms.

“It will be tragic for any government to come in 2027 and stop all these reforms.

“This is what has happened in the past when you had all the inchoate policies that were implemented.”

Keyamo revealed that following the defection of Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of his state, Delta, he has ceded the party’s leadership in the state to him.

He said such sacrifices are necessary to strengthen the APC and improve President Tinubu’s chances of re-election in 2027.

He said: “Whether I have to make sacrifices like yesterday where we surrendered (party leadership in Delta), it is all irrelevant so long as we are strengthening APC the more for the re-election of Mr. President.

“I don’t care whether it affects me, I don’t care whether I lose out politically, Mr. President must be elected.”

