Peller, Burna Boy, Peter Obi spark widespread discussions on social media

Popular Tiktoker and streamer Peller’s viral job interview video, Burna Boy’s new album release, and Peter Obi’s charity event controversy sparked widespread discussions and debates during the week.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports Peller was at the centre of controversy after a video of him interviewing some job seekers for a cameraman position went viral.

The video, which was shared on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, showed numerous individuals gathered outside a Lagos studio, all vying for the role.

Many claimed to possess Master’s degrees, sparking outrage and disbelief among social media users.

The clip garnered over 2.6 million views, thousands of shares, and comments within hours.

While some viewers found the scene amusing, others expressed concern about the harsh state of employment in Nigeria.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by many Nigerians in securing meaningful employment.

In contrast, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Burna Boy, made headlines with the release of his highly-anticipated eighth studio album: “No Sign of Weakness.”

The 16-track project features a blend of Afrobeats, rock, country, and R&B influences.

In an interview with Billboard France, Burna Boy described the album as “introspective” focusing on growth, understanding, and challenging perceptions while staying true to himself.

The album’s title reflects the singer’s resilience in the face of adversity, with Burna Boy stating: “Despite everything that could have ended me, I’ve never shown weakness.”

The album includes previously released singles like: “Bundle by Bundle”, “Update”, “Sweet Love”, and “Ta Ta Ta.”

Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating the impact of “No Sign of Weakness” on the music scene.

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate Peter Obi also made headlines during the week.

He reacted to a controversy surrounding a video of him serving food at a charity event.

He explained that the event aimed to encourage compassion and responsible leadership, and that he was not the only dignitary participating in serving food.

He expressed disappointment that his actions were politicised, stating that such reactions were expected in a society where leadership often lacks a service component.

He emphasised the importance of genuine service to others.

