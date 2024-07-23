Expert to government: How to avert building collapse

Property expert and Managing Director/CEO of Profilled World Homes and Properties Limited, Dr. Promise Egwim, has urged the federal, state and local governments to strengthen development control in the building sector to prevent building collapse and ensure safety in the industry.

The property expert stated this at the weekend during the grand opening celebration of his company in Abuja.

According to Egwim, there is the need to have a system in place to check and approve building plans before construction begins to prevent the continuous building collapse in the country.

Speaking on how to curb the building collapse in the country, he said: “Governments at all levels need to do more to ensure that buildings are constructed with safety in mind.

“We need to have a system in place to check and approve building plans before construction begins.

“It’s not just about enforcing regulations, but also about educating the public on the importance of safety in building construction.

“We need to make sure that people understand that building collapse is not just a natural disaster, but also a result of human error.”

Also Read:

Egwim also emphasised the need for the government to provide support for small businesses in the real estate sector.

He said: “We need to make it easier for people to start and grow their businesses in this sector.

“This will not only create jobs but also stimulate economic growth.”

Post Views: 0