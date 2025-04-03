Abia to crack down on traditional rulers shielding criminals

The Abia State Government has said it will intensify efforts against criminal activities by scrutinising traditional rulers suspected of harbouring criminals in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this at a news briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

The meeting was held on Wednesday in Umuahia, the state capital.

Kanu said security operatives acting on credible intelligence would conduct raids in areas where unlawful elements are believed to be sheltered.

The commissioner stressed that traditional rulers found culpable of providing refuge or protection to criminals would be made to face the full weight of the law as the government aims to rid the state of insecurity.

He, therefore, urged town unions and traditional rulers to fulfill their duties of maintaining security and vigilance within their communities.

Kanu said: “Few weeks back, there was a kidnapping incident in Ukwa involving a prominent business mogul and son of this state.

“The security authorities have confirmed his release, and he is in good health as verified by medical professionals.”

He, however, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He also called on all residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the appropriate security agencies.

