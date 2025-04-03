Petroleum Minister congratulates new NNPCL leadership

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ahmadu Musa Kida on his appointment as the Board Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and other members of the newly constituted NNPCL board.

Lokpobiri, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, described their appointments as well-deserved.

The Minister commended President Bola Tinubu, for his visionary leadership in making these strategic appointments in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He noted that this decision will further strengthen the legal framework governing the oil and gas sector, ensuring greater efficiency, accountability, and competitiveness.

“This is a crucial step toward further repositioning the NNPCL to meet the demands of the evolving global energy landscape.

“With the wealth of experience and expertise that Mr. Ahmadu Musa Kida, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari and the board members bring, I am confident that NNPCL will further drive significant progress in achieving our national energy objectives,” Lokpobiri stated.

The Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to continue to collaborate with NNPCL’s leadership in delivering on its mandate.

He also called on industry stakeholders, investors, and partners to collaborate with the new management team in advancing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“I urge all stakeholders to rally behind this new leadership as we work together to enhance production capacity, optimize value across the petroleum value chain, and secure a sustainable future for the sector,” he added.

Lokpobiri thanked Mr. Mele Kyari for his meritorious service to the nation, reiterating that Nigeria, under President Tinubu’s administration, remains committed to fostering an enabling environment for growth, investment, and transformation in the oil and gas industry.

