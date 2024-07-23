My sugar mummy initiated me into sniffing cocaine — CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Jesus Care Reformation Centre for Drug Abuse and Misuse, Daniel Osita Collins, has narrated in detail how his sugar mummy initiated him into sniffing hard drugs.

Collins spoke at a youth event organised by the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria to mark the 2024 Drug Day.

He said it all started when he was an undergraduate student.

He did not only become a drug addict, he also joined a cult group in school.

While addressing students drawn from different public and private schools, Collins said: “I was a former cultist smoking cigarette until my friend introduced me to marijuana and from there my friend introduced me to a sugar mummy, who introduced me into sniffing cocaine.

“My kidney was almost destroyed, but I found Jesus Christ.”

He said that all concerned Nigerians should do all possible to discourage those promoting drugs and chemical substances with their music, movies and clubs.

He was not happy that children were taking after musicians as their role models, who in turn promoted the use of drugs through their music and videos.

Also Read:

Collins said: “We need to focus on our children because we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

“Children can kill their parents and siblings because of drug abuse.

“Musicians flaunt the use of drugs in videos and social media and nothing is done about it.

“The drug called Ice.

“It is like Glucose powder.

“And this is what most young people are taking these days.

“It can damage the kidneys and liver and cause cancer.

“In Nigeria, there are certain joints where you can’t purchase hard drugs without a code.

“If we can stop rice from coming into the country, why can’t we stop drugs?”

Collins, who mentioned that cultism, crimes and drug abuse are related, pointed out that nobody should be spared if found to be involved in drug trafficking.

He noted drug abuse has become bizarre with abusers inhaling paints, evostik gum and fumes from pit toilets, just to feel high.

He said: “Nobody wants to be associated with a criminal.

“A good name is better than riches.

“If you belong to any cult group, go to any police station, and surrender your arms.

“Tell your friends that cultism and drugs can destroy their lives.”

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, who also spoke at the event, said: “Try to learn from other people’s mistakes to safeguard your future.

“A 200-level student was introduced to drugs, today his course mates are working, while he’s still in rehab.

“Do not experiment with drugs.

“Do not bow to peer pressure, and we know that peer pressure is strong among youths today.

“The so-called big boys in our university during our time, are not doing well today.

“Today, most of them reach out to us, asking for money.

“My friend and I joined the Police Force together and then he started taking drugs, which affected his kidney.

“If you go that path, your kidney can fail.

“His father started running around begging for money for dialysis.

“He sold his phone and car and those of us who are his friends kept contributing money.

“Finally, he died.

“Cultism as we know it is no longer only found in the university, but also now in secondary schools.

“Many people are in prison for doing drugs and peddling drugs.

“You too can end up in prison.

“There is a provision in the law for dealing with young offenders.

“There are juvenile homes.

“There are punishments for drug abuse because it is a crime.

“The terrible thing about being arrested for drug abuse is not just that you will be arrested, but also you will have a criminal record and become known as an ex-convict.”

The President of CRAN, Lekan Olabulo, advised the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other security agencies to engage in public sensitisation in schools and communities as a way of fighting the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria.

Olabulo said: “CRAN has taken it as our modest support and contribution to society to fight crimes through our sensitisation of students and other members of the public on drug abuse.

“Drug Day is very important because crime is attributed to drugs.

“We are here to speak against crime, drug, banditry, among other violent crimes.

“Drug abuse is everywhere, and it is not particular to any ethnic group, and it is worrisome.

“The government has been doing its bit, but we as Nigerians need to do more.”

Post Views: 0