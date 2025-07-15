Guinea-Bissau President, Niger Republic PM, others in Daura for Buhari’s burial

President Bola Tinubu, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, and Niger Republic Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine were among thousands of high-profile dignitaries who attended the funeral rites of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remains of Buhari were conveyed to Nigeria by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

NAN also reports that the remains were brought aboard a Nigerian Air Force flight -FGT 001, which touched ground at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, around 2 p.m., on Tuesday.

The body was received by President Tinubu, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, the Governors, and other dignitaries.

After a farewell parade in honour of the late former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his remains were conveyed to Daura by road.

Imam Hassan Yusuf led the funeral prayer at 4 p.m. at the Daura Helipad.

Many dignitaries performed the prayer, notable among them were the former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Others were members of the National Assembly, including the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk-Umar, and the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, as well as the Emirs of Zazzau, Dutse, and Kazaure, among others.

Captains of industries, such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, also attended the burial.

After the funeral prayer, the corpse was taken to his residence, where he was buried.

The funeral rites were attended by thousands of people who were earlier denied access to the venue but later allowed to enter.

Some of the people interviewed praised the virtues of the late former President, who was distinguished for his integrity, honesty, and discipline.

Salisu Lawal stated that Buhari was a great man who loved being among his people and offering a helping hand to them.

Aliyu Nasiru, another resident, described the death of Buhari as a great loss not only to his immediate family but to the state and the country.

“The death has created a vacuum that is difficult to fill, he will continue to be remembered for his good virtues,” he said.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

