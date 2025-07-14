Gunmen kidnap contractor in Delta, demand N100m ransom

Suspected kidnappers have abducted a government contractor, Engr. Lucky Ugbo in Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government of Delta.

Community sources told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Ogwashi-Uku that the incident occurred last Tuesday, about 8.45p.m in the victim’s residence, along Isah Road in the community.

According to a woman, who lived close to Ugbo’ house, the operation was carried out by heavily-armed gunmen, who invaded Ugbo’s residence and took him away at gunpoint.

“The gunmen were heavily armed and were dressed like security agents. They laid siege in an uncompleted building close to his house, and waited.

“Ugbo went out and was just returning to his house, when they suddenly swooped on him as his wife came out to open the front door for him.

Also Read:

“The gunmen fired several shots into the air, before marching their victim into the darkness on foot., just as Ugbo’s wife wailed, begging the gunmen to release her husband.

“Many of us who live close-by, watched the incident from afar. We thought the gunmen were security agents.

“Since the incident, the kidnappers have called his wife twice, demanding the sum of one hundred million naira as ransom for Ugbo’s freedom,” said the woman, who pleaded anonymity.

When contacted, the Spokesman for the Police Command in Delta, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying the police have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“The police is aware of the kidnapping of Mr Ugbo. We are on the trail of the kidnappers and equally making serious efforts to rescue the victim, “ Edafe said.

Post Views: 6