27 feared dead in fresh attack on Plateau community

No fewer than 27 farmers, including men and women, have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Bindi-Jebbu of the Tahoss community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to the villagers, the attack, which occurred on Monday, also left many people injured, with several rushed to hospitals, including Jos University Teaching Hospital and Plateau Hospital.

The chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Bature Shuwa, confirmed the incident but could not give the casualty figure at press time, saying he was on his way to the attacked community.

Also confirming the killings, the National President of Berom Youth Moulders Association, Dalyop Solomon, said the gunmen, suspected to be members of the Fulani ethnic group, stormed the community, shooting sporadically and setting several houses ablaze.

“27 persons were killed, and many were injured. We have taken the bodies to different hospitals before the burial,” Solomon said.

The National President said all corpses had been deposited at the hospitals and a date for their burial would be announced, of course.

Security agencies, including Operation Safe Haven and the state police command, have yet to issue any statement on the situation.

When contacted, the spokespersons of Operation Safe Haven and the Plateau police command, Major Samson Zhakom and DSP Alabo Alfred, didn’t respond to the text messages sent to them as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Plateau state government had last week recruited 150 new agro-rangers as part of efforts to address the security challenge facing the state.

