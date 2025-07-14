Is there any hope for a country with extraordinary youth crime rate?, by Ola Emmanuel

What is it that is common among countries such as Jamaica, Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, Bahamas, Barbados, Afghanistan, Haiti, South Africa, Nigeria, etc? They are countries with over 60 per cent of the population under the age of 30 that are also grappling with high crime and other social vices index among the young people since more than fifteen years ago. This undoubtedly could entail long-term consequences for socio-economic growth.

According to United Nations’ Human Development Report, and as we are daily inundated with crime reports, young people are the primary perpetrators of crime. This situation shouldn’t be so surprising where and when able-bodied young men and women are exposed to higher degree of unemployment, excruciating poverty, corruption, broken homes, peer pressures, and inappropriate behaviours among the elderly. Where such impressionable youths are left with no other option but to cuddle criminality and social vices for economic survival, such countries will move very fast to becoming states of anomie.

It is easy to find a country with endemic social vices to be full of hooliganism, thuggery, unproductive workforce, increasing unemployment, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, bribery, pornography, prostitution, cultism, prevalent drugs use and abuse, alcoholism and addiction, betting, smoking, rape, endemic sexually transmitted diseases, internet fraud, robbery, pick-pocketing, uncontrolled materialism, child abuse, occultic practices, to mention just few. Such countries will be spending humongous resources and incurring increasing irreparable costs in their attempts to maintain security. They will be experiencing loss of productive assets, reduced investment and loss of income opportunities from tourism and other productive sectors, erosion of social and human capital as a result of the skilled workers running away from such environment. This speaks directly to what Nigeria has become as a result of negligence for decades by leaders with little or no capacity to properly mind the socio-economic development of a people and grow an economy.

The best tool to fight crime and social vices are jobs creation and employment generation. These twin-tool are the most potent instrument to combat social insecurity. Jobs creation is a critical stratagem to fight insecurity and social vices through the provision of economic opportunities and reduction of socio-economic inequalities that can fuel unrests. By offering employment and empowerment, particularly to the youths, massive jobs creation will effectively help moderate the root causes of insecurity, promote stability and economic growth. Economic empowerment will always lessen poverty and increase individuals’ purchasing powers and quality of lives through earned legitimate incomes and improved living standards. Through jobs creation and employment generation for youths, it helps to mitigate the root causes of insecurity, social vices while also promoting economic growth and stability. It is the pathway out of poverty in any given economy. But how many of Nigeria’s leaders are aware of this effective tool? Rather, they would love to massage their egos by dishing out pennants as they lap up the hailing of the societal dregs which they created in the first place.

Earlier this year (April 2025), the World Bank released in its ‘Poverty and Equity Brief’ that Nigeria remains spatially unequal. While urban population are grappling with 41 per cent poverty rate, the rural population is enmeshed in chronic poverty. With those escaping the rural environment to the nearest cities, lack of skills and economic opportunities have left them with no option but to embrace crimes and other social vices such as mentioned above. Swelling up the already bursting army of unemployed, the reports emanating from the north and the east, south and west of Nigeria cannot be otherwise. It was in the news (same day) the report from Anambra and Katsina States that most of the kidnapping and banditry activities are perpetrated by the locals. But should this be surprising? The governments cannot go to sleep when it comes to the people’s primary rights to dignity and expect crime not to fester.

Jobs creation and employment generation are the only ways through which gaps between the rich and the poor can be closed; and they are the twin-tool that can be deployed to address social insecurity and to bring down social tension. I recall in 2009 when the International Labour Organisation (ILO) brought together eleven African countries of which Nigeria was one and I was among the representatives of the African countries, we were brought together to brainstorm on how to tackle youth employment challenges using materials of more than 250 pages as guide. Not only were tools for youth’s engagement identified, the roles of advocacy in getting governments and other stakeholders to rise up to their responsibilities were levelled. But in Nigeria are we able to make any meaningful use of the globally-available intelligence from the UN Agency’s funded initiatives or we see everything as talk shop? Quoting from page 59 of the major material for the 2009 ILO initiative, “labour market flexibility is a must for job creation; and it is arguably better for a worker to lose his/her job and find another quickly, than to lose their jobs and not find alternative employment because a lack of flexibility in the labour market has damaged growth, and businesses are not hiring”.

Instead of coming up with real approach to jobs creation and employment generation or at least work with individuals with capacity for effective economic empowerment initiatives, Nigerian leaders would rather procure arms and ammunitions to combat insecurity – rather than redirecting the strategy to use the funds meant for armaments unto boosting local production and tackling socio-economic challenges. This being the case, who should be responsible for high rate of crime and increasing social vices?

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning consultant

