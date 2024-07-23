Tinubu seeks Senate approval for national minimum wage amendment bill

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Senate to approve the national minimum wage Act amendment bill 2024.

Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and read at plenary on Tuesday.

According to Tinubu, the bill is to prescribe the national minimum wage and also provide for a legal framework for review of the national minimum wage and for other purposes.

“While appreciating the senate’s expeditious consideration of this bill, please accept distinguished Senate President and distinguished senators the highest consideration,” Tinubu said.

Akpabio, thereafter committed the bill to the committee of the whole for consideration, in view of its urgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President on Thursday approved N70,000 as the new national minimum wage after a deliberation with the organised labour at the presidential villa, Abuja.

