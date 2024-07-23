Police arraign man, 24, over alleged defilement, abduction of 14-year-old girl

The police on Tuesday arraigned a 24-year-old man, Adekunle Elijah, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged defilement and abduction of a 14-year-old girl.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on three counts of abduction, defilement and unlawful touches.

The Prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that‎ the defendant committed the offences on July 11 at about 11 pm at off Transformer, Agadangba, Ajara, Badagry, Lagos.

‎‎Adeosun said that the defendants abducted a 14-year-old girl and had sexual intercourse with her.

He said that the defendant penetrated the private part of the girl with his manhood.

The prosecutor said that the defendant unlawfully touched and removed her pant.

The offences, he said contravened Sections 268, 261 and 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015

‎The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.‎

‎The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.‎

Adekomaiya ordered the defendant to deposit N200,000 with the Chief Registrar.

He adjourned the case till September 9 for mention.

