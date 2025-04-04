Three native doctors arraigned for alleged ritual crimes

The Anambra State government, on Friday arraigned three native doctors, including Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki”, Eke Hit and Onye Eze.

Three of them were docked at the Anambra State High Court, Awka, at exactly 11:58 am on Friday for various offences bordering on “money ritual”, “oke ite” and “preparation of charms for criminals”, among others..

After taking their pleas, the matter has been adjourned.

The suspects were arrested in February, about a month after the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, declared war on native doctors following the signing of the Anambra State Homeland Security law, which birthed the launch of the state “Agunechemba” and “Operation Udo-ga-chi” security outfits.

They were arrested because it is believed that their activities were fuelling the rising insecurity in the state which has greatly reduced since the state government introduced “Agunechemba”.

Operatives of the state security outfit, Agunechemba, apprehended the native doctors at their various locations.

However, opinions were divided on the matter, as this development triggered a series of protests by practitioners of traditional religion in the state who expressed their displeasure that the action was targeted at them.

