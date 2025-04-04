Herdsmen attack Benue bus, kill two, abduct 13 passengers

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly attacked an 18-seater bus belonging to the Benue state government-owned Benue Links Transport Company.

According to reports, the armed herdsmen abducted 13 of the passengers after shooting the driver and a passenger in the incident.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at Ikobi community in Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

It was gathered that the fully loaded bus which was en route from Makurdi to Otukpo town was ambushed by the armed men who had in recent times attacked several communities in the LGA.

Confirming the development, the management of Benue Links in a statement by the information officer of the company, Johnson Daniel, said efforts were on to rescue the kidnapped victims.

“Benue Links Nigeria Limited regrets to announce the tragic attack on one of its buses, bearing registration number PP512, which was en route from Makurdi to Otukpo.

“The incident occurred in the evening of Thursday, April 3, 2025, near Otukpo Burnt Bricks, when armed assailants ambushed the vehicle.

“Regrettably, the driver of the 18-seater bus, Mr Samuel Agege, and a front-seat passenger were fatally shot by the attackers.

“While the gunmen attempted to abduct the remaining passengers, three individuals managed to escape, and another passenger had disembarked earlier at Taraku town before the incident.

“The management of Benue Links Nigeria Limited extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and stands in solidarity with those whose loved ones remain in captivity.

“We assure the general public that we are in constant communication with security agencies, who are making concerted efforts to rescue the abducted passengers.

“We appreciate the swift response of the law enforcement agencies and express confidence in their ongoing efforts to rescue the abducted passengers,” the statement read in parts.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent CSP Catherine Anene, were unsuccessful.

