Ekiti traditional rulers endorse Oyebanji’s second term bid

Some traditional rulers in Ekiti State, under the aegis of Majority Obas of Ekiti Land, have thrown their weight behind the second term bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, assuring him of total support.

MOBEL, led by its Chairman and Ojurin of Ijurin-Ekiti, Oba Afolabi Ajibola, endorsed the governor on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

The monarchs did this during a visit to the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye.

Oba Ajibola said that the traditional rulers predicated their support on the level of peace, development, stability, and mutual respect being accorded Ekiti people, including all the traditional rulers, by the governor.

He said that these have endeared the government to the populace and critical stakeholders.

Also speaking, the Onikun of Ikun Amure Ekiti, Oba David Olatunde, promised that MOBEL, comprising grades A, B, and C traditional rulers, would coalesce actions with government to ensure peace and stability in their domains.

Oba Olatunde said what MOBEL stands for is progress, unity, and love among Ekiti residents, promising that these shall be fostered in the interest of the citizens.

The traditional ruler sought amendment to the Ekiti State Chiefs Law, which he described as obsolete and outdated.

He urged the government to look inwards and fashion out ways to reignite the respect being accorded traditional rulers in the past by fostering mutual respect in the traditional scheme.

In her response, Afuye noted that Governor Oyebanji appreciated the enormity of burdens and statutory duties being discharged by the traditional rulers.

Afuye frowned at the rising conflict between some traditional rulers and their chiefs, saying the government would not tolerate any form of disrespect against the traditional rulers.

She said: “What we stand for as a government is respect for traditional rulers.

“The governor had always been emphasising this, and on that we stand.

“Respect is reciprocal.

“Don’t remove your chiefs without the government knowing about it.

“As long as you are on the side of the law, no chief can disrespect you.”

The Deputy Governor said that the government would prioritise the welfare of the traditional rulers and put mechanisms in place to stop any disrespect that could emanate from any of their chiefs and subjects.

