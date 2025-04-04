Makinde mourns as Oyo PDP chieftain, Adeojo, dies

An Ibadan based politician and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yekini Adeojo is dead.

He died in the early hours of Friday at his Iyaganku Government Reserved Area in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Adeojo was the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the PDP and held the prestigious title of Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland. He was also a notable chieftain in Ibadan.

He was the father of current Executive Chairman of Ido Local Government Area of the state, Sheriff Adeojo.

Reacting to the news, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, expressed his condolences to the family of Adeojo, who was the PDP Governorship standard bearer in the 1999 governorship election.

He prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the exit of their patriarch.

The governor, who described Alhaji Adeojo as one of the last men standing, said his death marked the end of a glorious political era.

Makinde’s condolence message was contained in a release on Friday issued by his Special Adviser (Media) Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The governor also commiserated with the PDP family in Oyo State.

He said: “I have just been informed about the passing of our father, Pa Yekini Adeojo.

“I condole with the family of Alhaji Adeojo, the PDP in Oyo State and the good people of the state over the demise of a man most of us grew up to know as an icon and patriot.

“Baba’s death marks the end of a glorious political era, as he was one of the last great men standing in the state as a political, community and religious leader.

“He will be greatly missed by the PDP family, where he has been our leader and icon for over two decades.

“His death will also leave a vacuum in our great state and Nigeria, because Baba gave his best to serving our state and nation.

“It is my prayer that God will grant repose to his soul, grant him Aljanah Firdaus and uphold the family he left behind.”

