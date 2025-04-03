Alleged Shiites killings: Abuja indigenes condemn crackdown on peaceful protesters

Some indigenes of Abuja, on Thursday, condemned the security agencies’ attacks on peaceful protesters in the Federal Capital Territory following the alleged recent killings of some members of the Islamic Movement, also known as the Shiites.

The group, under the auspices of the Concerned Abuja Indigenes, gave the condemnation in a statement signed by Ayedo Danjuma Abdul and made available to newsmen.

Abdul said it is unacceptable that security forces, instead of protecting citizens, have continued to attack peaceful demonstrators as though Abuja were a war zone.

According to him, the right to protest is enshrined in the Nigerian constitution and must be respected.

It reads: “On behalf of the Concerned Abuja Indigenes, I wish to express our concern over the ill-treatment of peaceful protesters by the Nigerian Armed Forces in Abuja.

“We are deeply outraged by the continued violent suppression of citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest.

“Abuja, the capital of our great nation, has been turned into a battleground where security forces unleash terror on innocent people.

“Most recently, security forces launched an unprovoked attack on the End Bad Governance protest, demonstrating their intolerance to citizens demanding good governance.

“Similarly, during the Arba’een Symbolic Trek by the Islamic movement, security operatives opened fire on peaceful marchers, killing two people, injuring many others, and arresting dozens without due process.

“Those arrested during the Arba’een Symbolic Trek continue to languish in prison without fair trial, an outright violation of their fundamental human rights.

“The latest act of brutality came during the International Quds Day protest organised by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, where an elite brigade, the Guards brigade, which is tasked with protecting Nigeria’s high-ranking officials and are only answerable to the president used all sorts of weapons, including armoured vehicles to shoot on protesters carrying only placards and chanting slogans that show solidarity with the People of Gaza, shooting that a human cannot survive it.

“They killed many, arrested hundreds, and left several with severe injuries. These barbaric actions have led to the tragic loss of many innocent lives, including Abuja indigenes who were merely going about their daily businesses. We say enough is enough!

” The reckless and excessive use of force is nothing but a calculated attempt to instill fear and suppress the voices of Nigerians.

“We particularly condemn the role of the Guards Brigade in the massacre of Quds Day protesters.

“The Guards brigade unit of the Nigerian Army is only answerable to the President, hence, we demand that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come clean on this issue.

“Who gave the order for this massacre? Why are security forces being used as tools to suppress peaceful demonstrations?

“It is unacceptable for Abuja indigenes to stand by and watch while security agencies violate fundamental human rights to serve foreign interests rather than the interests of Nigerians.

“We will not allow non-indigenes to turn Abuja into a battlefield at the expense of our people’s safety and well-being.

“We demand justice and accountability. We call on the United Nations Human Rights Council to immediately launch an independent investigation into these attacks, bring the culprits to book, and ensure that such violations never happen again.

“Those responsible for these killings, injuries, and illegal detentions must face the full weight of the law.

“The Concerned Abuja Indigenes will not relent in defending the rights of the people.

“We stand firm in rejecting the militarisation of our city and the brutalisation of innocent citizens.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians, human rights organizations, and the international community to speak up against these atrocities and demand justice.

“Enough is enough!”

