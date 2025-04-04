Trump will cause world war, will be disgraced – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the administration of President Donald Trump will be a threat to global peace and will likely spark a world war and wars among nations.

The revelation was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

In the statement, Primate Ayodele recalled how he warned citizens of the United States and the world at large against voting for Trump in order to avoid the issues being faced at the moment.

The prophet stated that Trump’s administration will be full of negativities and that the world is yet to see anything, indicating that more difficult times are still coming under the administration of Trump.

He stated that no matter how powerful Trump thinks he is, he will be disgraced.

Ayodele said: “I warned the world before voting for Donald Trump that his administration would be majorly negative.

“America voted for the wrong person, and as a matter of fact, with the way it is now, the world hasn’t seen anything yet.

“Trump will use the military to do a lot, and the world will go to war.

“I am not seeing peace across the world, but as powerful as he is, he will be disgraced.”

Speaking on his relationship with Elon Musk, Primate Ayodele revealed that they will have issues, which will lead to separation.

He added: “Elon Musk and Trump will still fight; they will have serious issues sooner or later.

“I warned the world, but they didn’t listen; they should expect war in his administration.”

Post Views: 5