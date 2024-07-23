ADC Rep member defects to APC

A member of the House of Representatives, Salman Idris on Tuesday defected from African Democratic Congress to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Idris is the Member representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the National Assembly.

According to a statement by Akin Rotimi, the House spokesman, the announcement was made during a session in the Green Chamber, where the letter of his defection was read by Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

