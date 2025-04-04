Lagos to host Eko Flavours Junior Culinary competition

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, has expressed its readiness to commence the debut edition of Eko Flavours Junior, a dynamic and exciting culinary competition, in May.

Eko Flavours Junior is being organised by Culinara, Nigeria’s leading culinary platform, in partnership with Lagos State Government.

It is designed to inspire, educate, and showcase the immense talent of young chefs across Lagos State.

The competition, a statement issued on Friday by the Co-CEOs of Culinara, Olufunke Adu and Jennifer Odufuwa, said: “This unique competition will provide an engaging platform for school-aged children to explore the art of cooking, celebrate Nigeria’s rich food culture, and compete at the highest level for the coveted title of Eko Flavours Junior Champion.

“Unlike the Eko Flavours Senior, Eko Flavours Junior takes a district-based competition approach, ensuring wide participation and fostering a competitive yet fun experience.”

Adu and Odufuwa disclosed that the competition will unfold in two key phases: Preliminary District Competitions, which will start in the first week of May, and Grand Finale, scheduled for July 22.

They said: “For the Preliminary District Competitions, schools across Lagos State’s six educational districts will compete in thrilling cook-offs to determine the top young chefs from each region, with each school represented by two students.

“The Grand Finale will take place on July 22, 2025, at Onikan Stadium, Lagos.

“The two representatives from each of the six district champions will go head-to-head in a high-stakes culinary showdown where one outstanding school team will be crowned the first-ever Eko Flavours Junior Champion.

“For the Ultimate Junior Champion, one standout team will emerge as the Eko Flavours Junior Champion, earning recognition, prizes, and opportunities for further culinary development.

“The grand finale at Onikan Stadium will be a spectacular food festival, featuring food showcases, entertainment, and a thrilling culinary showdown.

“Eko Flavours Junior is more than a competition; it’s an initiative designed to foster early culinary education and appreciation for food as an art and career; encourage teamwork, discipline, and creativity in young chefs; promote Nigeria’s food culture and sustainability practices among the younger generation; and provide a launching pad for future culinary stars.

“During the competition, young talents will be on display as people are expected to witness the passion, creativity, and skills of young chefs as they prepare dishes under time-bound, themed challenges.

“There will also be mentorship and learning. Participants will benefit from culinary mentorship sessions with leading chefs and industry experts.”

