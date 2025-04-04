Eno institutes agriculture and food security committee 

To boost food production and security, Pastor Umo Eno has inaugurated the Agriculture and Food Security Committee.

He inaugurated the committee at the Government House, Uyo shortly before the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Governor Eno said the move underscored the strategic importance his administration attaches to economic growth and self-sufficiency.

Hoping that the committee, comprising seasoned experts in the agriculture sector, would bring their wealth of experience to bear in achieving the state’s food security objectives, the governor charged the members to deliver on the mandate.

The governor noted that while the Ministry of Agriculture is already implementing programmes to ensure food availability, the committee is expected to expand these efforts, particularly in supporting farmers across all categories to scale up production.

He tasked the committee to develop strategies to reach farmers across the state’s 31 local government areas as well as recommending pro-agriculture policies that would enhance annual yields for both local consumption and export.

Our correspondent reports that the committee is chaired by Professor Okon Ansa, with Professor Trenchard Ibia, Dr. Etemudo Udongo, Ambassador Alphonsus Inyang, Professor Elizabeth Ebukiba, and Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Offiong Offor, as members, while Ofonmbuk Nelson will serve as Secretary.

