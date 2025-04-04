NJC refutes claims of approving Imo acting Chief Judge

The National Judicial Council has disassociated itself from the appointment of Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu as the acting chief judge of Imo State.

The Council, in a statement on Friday, said its attention was drawn to the news that Governor Hope Uzodinma had appointed Justice Nzeukwu, the fourth in the hierarchy of Judges, as the state’s CJ.

Governor Uzodinma based his action on a recent disciplinary action taken against the erstwhile CJ of the state by the legal body.

In the statement that was signed by its Deputy Director (Information), Kemi Ogedengbe, the NJC admitted that Governor Uzodinma earlier wrote a letter requesting its approval to appoint Justice Nzeukwu as the Acting CJ of the state, notwithstanding his position as the fourth in the line of seniority.

“The National Judicial Council, by this press release, wishes to clarify to the public that the Governor of Imo State had earlier written to the Council seeking approval to appoint Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu as Acting Chief Judge, despite his position in the judicial hierarchy.”

The NJC noted that although the governor outlined reasons why the three more senior judges were, in his view, not suitable for the role, the Council has not yet taken a position on the matter.

“In his correspondence to the Council, the Governor provided reasons why, in his opinion, the three most senior judges are not suitable for appointment.

“The Council wishes to inform the public that the letter in question has not yet been considered, as deliberation on the request is scheduled for the next Council meeting, which will be held on 29th and 30th April 2025.

“The Governor’s request is still under review. The Council has not granted approval for the appointment of an Acting Chief Judge and is therefore not a party to the purported appointment of Hon. Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu,” the statement clarified.

