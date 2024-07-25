Governors meet over LG autonomy, minimum wage

The 36 states governors on Wednesday in Abuja went into a closed door meeting over the recent financial autonomy granted the Local Government Areas by the Supreme Court.

The governors are also expected to discuss the N70,000 new national minimum wage, though not listed on the agenda.

On the agenda was also an update on the United Nations General Assembly and State Contribution and Shareholder Rights in Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

The governors would also receive presentations from the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, as well from the World Bank Country Office.

The meeting, being presided over by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, as at the time of this report, had in attendance the governors of Abia, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Plateau, Yobe, Oyo, and Imo, Benue, Cross River, Ondo, Zamfara, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ekiti, Kano and Akwa Ibom States.

Others present were the Deputy Governors of Borno and Enugu States.

