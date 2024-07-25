Hook-up girl pushed to her death from three-storey hotel

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a young man, Daniel Ozioko, who is among three men believed to have pushed a hook-up off the last floor of a three-storey hotel in the State.

The reason for the action of the men is yet unknown, but the police were said to have arrested Ozioko and quizzed him.

It was also gathered that the incident occurred on a Friday at about midnight.

When the body of the lady landed on the ground floor, she was only in her underwear and tee-shirt.

Although she did not die on impact, but she later did in a hospital.

The victim’s clients, trying to evade arrest, disappeared from their hotel room.

In their haste to leave, they abandoned some items.

The police would later discover that one of the items left in the hotel room was the deceased’s phone.

The police browsed through her contacts and were able to alert her parents.

A few days later, one of the suspects walked into the hotel and tried to drive away with the car, but was stopped by the security guard.

He was immediately taken to the police station.

