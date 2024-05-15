Haaland double puts Man City on brink of EPL title

Erling Haaland’s double put Manchester City within touching distance of an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away on Tuesday.

The Norwegian tapped home his side’s opener early in the second half and settled City’s nerves in stoppage time when he blasted home a penalty for his 27th league goal of the season.

City had failed to earn a point or score a goal in their first four league visits to Tottenham’s new stadium but ended that jinx in timely fashion to the joy of their supporters.

Pep Guardiola’s City have 88 points to Arsenal’s 86 and will be guaranteed to become the first side to win four English titles in a row if they beat West Ham United at home on Sunday when Arsenal must beat Everton and hope for the best.

It was far from a vintage City performance and they were indebted to a couple of crucial saves by substitute keeper Stefan Ortega in the second half.

One on one to deny Son Heung-min shortly before Haaland’s penalty made sure his side kept their destiny in their own hands.

“Today was incredible, the character. We know it wasn’t the best game but we must talk about the substitutions,” City midfielder Rodri said. “Stefan Ortega was simply incredible and we have the best goalkeeper in the world.

“We know it’s not done yet. We need the people behind us.”

The loss ended Tottenham’s slim hopes of finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League.

Although it was a result apparently welcomed by some sections of their fans who were loath to see their team avoid defeat and offer up a huge title gift to arch-rivals Arsenal.

Reuters/NAN.