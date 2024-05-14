Danladi Bako hails NFF on choice of Finidi George

Nigerian broadcasting icon, Dr. Nasir Danladi Bako, has praised the Nigeria Football Federation for settling for former international and Enyimba FC strategist, Finidi George, as Head Coach of the Super Eagles.



The Kogunan Sakwatto, 66, created a plethora of famous television programmes in his broadcasting days, including in sports.

Some of the programmes included Morning Ride, Mastersports and Second Chance, among others.

He served as Special Adviser to a number of Sports Ministers many years ago.

He insisted the NFF leadership struck a bull’s eye with the appointment of the two-time FIFA World Cup star, stating that George oozes class and character, and an iron determination to succeed despite his public carapace of a quiet person.

“Finidi George has that cultured, disciplined mien and personality that makes you want to trust him with a big project. He understands the meaning of constituted authority and right from his playing days, has always displayed the attribute of a team player. He has always had that calm, collected nature even in the face of pressure or danger.

“Above all, he is not someone who thinks he is doing the nation a favour. He is grateful for the opportunity and I believe that he has all it takes to succeed. I am calling on the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, the NFF and Nigerians as a whole to support him to take the Super Eagles to brand-new heights.”

Bako, who holds a doctorate degree in development communication from the Ahmadu Bello University and was Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission between 1999 and 2002, says all hands must now be on deck to ensure victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic on 7 June and 11 June respectively.

“No doubt, the NFF got this one appointment right. Very much on point. Now, they should endeavour to give George all the support he needs to succeed in his task of qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”