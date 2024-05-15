Ayra Starr becomes Spotify EQUAL Africa global artiste for May

Spotify, an online streaming platform, says Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Ayra Starr, is its global EQUAL Africa artiste for May.

Monica Kemoli-Savanne, Spotify’s Senior Artiste and Label Partnerships Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Kemoli-Savanne said Spotify’s EQUAL programme supports female artistes, giving them a global platform through playlists, content hubs and partnerships.

According to her, the artiste is known for her hits such as Rush, Sability as well as Rhythm and Blues among others.

She noted that Ayra Starr was joining fellow Nigerian, Tiwa Savage, who was the only other artiste to the Spotify EQUAL Africa and global artiste.

“Ayra Starr takes the spotlight for Spotify’s EQUAL Africa and EQUAL Global programme this May.

“Our commitment at Spotify is to support and empower women in the music industry, helping to create a more level playing field.

“Seeing artistes like Ayra Starr come from the continent to gain global recognition serves as a true testament that Africa is full of talent, all that is needed is a platform.

“It has been a great journey to witness the growth of female artistes who are also inspiring generations to come, which also speaks to our commitment to equally support female artistes,” she said.

Kemoli-Savanne said that Spotify hosted 15 EQUAL activations and over 14.8 million artiste discoveries stemmed from its playlists.

She said EQUAL artistes received 11,800 editorial playlist adds, all in 2023, further demonstrating the programmes impact and reach.

Ayra Starr whose February release, Commas, already has over 35 million streams on Spotify, spoke on her expressive musical style.

She said that it had helped her carve a niche in the music industry.

“I am grateful to become a Spotify EQUAL Ambassador.

“It means so much to me to be able to represent women in Afrobeats and African women in general.

“It means everything to me because I am a girl and I have to support my gender and level the playing field.

“There are so many women in music right now and the EQUAL programme is doing a great job in highlighting their hard work.”

Ayra Starr described her sound as highly vibrational, eccentric, unique and beautiful.

Revealing her new musical project, Ayra Starr said: “I have a new single with Seyi Vibes called ‘Bad Vibes’ and I can’t wait for my fans to hear it.

“It is amazing and it is one of those songs that makes you feel good. The best part about it is that it is not just a regular Afrobeat record, it is like genres intertwined.”