Junior Pope: AGN bans unofficial photographers at funeral

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has banned unofficial photographers from the burial of John Pope Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, on May 27, 2024 in Enugu State.

The President of the AGN, Emeka Rollas, announced the ban on unofficial photographers in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Junior Pope will be buried after a Mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe, Enugu State.

Rollas, who explained the rationale for the ban, said in the statement: “In preparation for the burial of our departed colleague, Jnr Pope, we have appointed 30 representatives each from these five state chapters namely Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra and Enugu and a conveying bus with the official T-shirts for each of the state chapters.

“If you are within any of the mentioned states, please contact the chairman, Actors Guild of Nigeria of the state chapter where you are.

“For those who want to go on their own, please, you may wish to reach out to us for your T-shirts.

“It is a devastating and sorrowful period for the Actors Guild of Nigeria therefore we shall not indulge in any unnecessary picture or video recording that is not by the official photographers at the proceedings of the final journey of our departed colleague. All press/ bloggers must be accredited by the family.”