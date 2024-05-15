Nigerian men intimidated by successful women — Ms DSF

An On Air Personality, Dorcas Shola Fapson, popularly known as Ms DSF, has accused Nigerian men of being intimidated by successful women.

Ms DSF shared her opinion on how her success has become a threat to some men on the Bahd and Boujee Podcast.

She said: “When you are successful, beautiful and have everything going for you, I feel like it can be intimidating to a lot of men.

“I’ve had a lot of my male friends tell me that I come across as intimidating.

“It takes a very secure man to support, encourage and love someone who is successful, beautiful and has everything going for them.

“Because you (the man) have to bring a lot to the table.

“I don’t have to prove what I am bringing to your table.

“You have to show me what you’re bringing to my table.

“You’ve to level up and beat my level.

“It takes a lot for a man to do that and for him to be secure in his masculinity and not feel like the successful woman is overbearing.

“Nigerian men are not confident in their masculinity.

“They can’t see a woman as an equal and be comfortable.”