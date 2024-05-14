Dominican Republic 2024: Olowookere sure of final hurdle ticket as Flamingos return

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos, are back in the country following their FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Burkina Faso’s U17 girls in Bamako, Mali on Saturday that ended in a 1-1 draw.



Head Coach Bankole Olowookere said on arrival in Abuja on Tuesday that the support of Nigerians based in Bamako helped put the Flamingos in the spirit during the first leg.

The tactician is calling on Nigerians based in Abuja and environs to storm the MKO Abiola National Stadium this Saturday to support the girls as they aim to stroll past the Burkinabes into the final round of the race.



“We appreciate the support of Nigerians for the Flamingos over the years, but we are calling specially for their support this weekend when we take on the Burkina Faso girls in the return leg of our qualifying fixture. The Flamingos will be ready to do the nation proud by winning to reach the last round of the qualification series.



“I have the players to do the job. All we are asking for is support from the stands. Our objective is to not only win the ticket, but to go to the World Cup and surpass our last outing of third-place finish in India in 2022.”



Chidi Harmony scored for Nigeria in the 55th minute but poor communication in the defence led to Burkina Faso equalizing with six minutes left through Rainata Oubda.

Victory over the Burkinabes will set the Flamingos up for the final qualifying fixture, against the winner of the Senegal/Liberia fixture. The Senegalese lead 3-1 going into the second leg in Monrovia this weekend.