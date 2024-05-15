Ilesa Chamber of Commerce gets new executives

The Ilesa Ilesa Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture in Osun State has elected Engr. Johnson Olowookere, a veteran petroleum engineer and a business mogul in oil and gas, as its new president.

The election of a new executive took place at the Annual General Meeting of the chamber in Ilesa, Osun State.

At the AGM, Dr. Timothy Peterson was elected as the First Deputy President with Gbenga Lufadeju as Second Deputy President.

Other news executive council members include Oluyemisi Ogunyemi, Treasurer; Olakunle Ogunniran, Deputy Treasurer; Olufemi Kazeem, Financial Secretary; and Ayo Ifaturoti, Public Relations Lead.

Others are Funmi Olujide, Coordinator, Women Chamber Of Commerce And Industry and Ifeoluwa Oyekanmi as the Coordinator, Youth Entrepreneurs.

During the event, the Oath of Office was administered on the newly elected officers by Dr. Olu Olujide.

The new President promised to take the chamber to greater heights by reviving Ijesa entrepreneurial spirit so as to create economic development and prosperity in Ijesaland.

Also Read:

Olowookere said: “Our Mission is to catalyse, promote, and preserve commerce, industry, mines and agriculture in Ijesaland through advocacy, education and cooperation.”

The AGM was attended by members of ILECCIMA; Osun State Manager SMEDAN, Dr. Samuel Adebola; Osun State Manager Bank of Industry, Oriyomi Olasunkanmi; and immediate past Director General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Ambassador Ayo Olukanni.

Others include the President, Osun State Chambers of Commerce of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Dr. Olu Olujide; President, Osogbo Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Engr. Gbenga Olateru; and Member, Board of Trustees, Osun State Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Prince Julius Adeleke.