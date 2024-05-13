Obi meets PDP stalwarts: Atiku, Saraki, Lamido

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has met with top stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The meetings, held on Monday, were confirmed by the spokesman of the Peter Obi Media Outreach, Yunusa Tanko.

According to Tanko, in a statement, the former two-term governor of Anambra State met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; a former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; and a former two-term Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

The meetings were held in the Abuka homes of the former Vice President, Saraki and Lamido.

Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, also confirmed the meeting with Obi.

He made this known on his X handle.

He tweeted: “It was my honour and privilege to host #PeterObi today.”

Tanko said: “His abiding devotion is to the emergence of a Nigeria that works for all its peoples and where the people are quickly pulled out of poverty.

“Worried about the state of the nation and the increasing uncertainty in the living conditions of the poor and underprivileged, Obi in Abuja on Monday visited some top Nigerians, among whom are Former Vice President, and PDP Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, the Former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and the Former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

“At the centre of discussion during each of these visits was the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians irrespective of class and location. In particular, the desperate condition of the downtrodden in our midst was highlighted.

“Of particular interest and emphasis in these discussions was the worrisome situation in the Northern parts of the country.”