13 fake BDC operators arrested by EFCC in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has arrested thirteen fake Bureau-de-Change operators in Lagos.

A statement by Zonal Command on Wednesday, disclosed that the suspects were arrested for operating BDC without an appropriate licence.

The suspects are Abdullahi Musa, Garba Abdullahi, Dauda Hussaini, Jubril Musa, Abdulwaheed Iliyasu and Abubakar Mohammed.

Others are Umar Saidu, Nurudeen AbdulAzeez, Hamidu Usman, Yusuf Isa, Musa Ishaka, Liman Makki and Idris Mohammed.

“They were arrested during sting operations by EFCC’s operatives between May 10 and 13, 2024 at different parts of Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their illicit business activities,” the statement partly read.

It added that a suspected currency racketeer, Kafayat Lateef, was arrested for alleged involvement in the sale of the Naira notes in different denominations, noting that, “A sum of N2,100,000 was recovered from her at the point of arrest.

The statement disclosed further that the suspects will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.