NUJ urges Tinubu to safeguard journalists, media freedom

In a resolute call to action, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disclose his administration’s plan and agenda for safeguarding journalists and media workers in Nigeria.

Comrade Jide Oyekunle, Chairman of FCT Correspondents Chapel, and Raphael Oni, Secretary, made this call in a joint statement marking World Press Freedom Day on Friday.

In the statement, NUJ decried the toxic and hostile environment in which Nigerian journalists operate, describing it as ‘absurd, ridiculous, and unacceptable.’

The union enjoined President Tinubu to implement comprehensive safety measures to enable journalists to perform their essential role in democracy.

The statement read, “Today, we join the global community in marking World Press Freedom Day. We remind the Nigerian Government of its legal obligation to defend and protect the fundamental rights of Nigerians, including Press Freedom and Freedom of Expression, as enshrined in Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights

“The security operatives who act with impunity and disregard democratic tenets must face the law. Incessant attacks on journalists and media workers are unacceptable and condemnable.

“These attacks must stop. Journalists must be protected to carry out their responsibilities without fear of violence or retribution

“If democracy is about good governance, accountability, and transparency, then Press Freedom should not be denied, curtailed, restricted, or taken away.”