Police raid criminal hideouts, arrest 40 suspects in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have raided hideouts of criminals in Yaba area and arrested 40 suspects.

Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesman of the command, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his verified X handle.

The spokesman said on Friday that the operatives arrested the suspects at 10pm on Tuesday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said: “RRS on Tuesday night arrested 40 suspected criminals at different black spots within Yaba.

“The 40 suspects were arrested when the operatives of RRS, working with members of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, swooped on the areas.

“The raid was sequel to complaints from members of the public about the activities of criminals who waylay passersby and rob them of their belongings.”

Hundeyin said that the RRS Commander, Olayinka Egbeyemi, following the approval of the State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, had directed the operatives to commence discreet surveillance of the area before the arrest.

Hundeyin said that nine, out of the 40 suspects, were released after thorough screening at the RRS Headquarters in Alausa.

He added: “Nine were released to their family members after a thorough screening of all the suspects.

“Egbeyemi has ordered that the 31 suspects be charged to court in line with the directives of the commissioner of police.”