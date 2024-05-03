Oyebanji receives Daily Independent’s Governor of the Year Award

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, will on Saturday receive the Independent Newspaper’s Governor of the Year Award, 2023 (Community Development).

The award ceremony holds at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on May 4, 2024.

According to a statement by the management of the newspaper, the award is in recognition of Governor Oyebanji’s development strides in the last one and half years, especially in the areas of community development, youth and women empowerment, infrastructure upgrade as well as his inclusive government, which has put the state on an irreversible path of peace, progress and prosperity.

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Daily Independent Newspaper , Steve Omanufeme, in the letter of award said the organization took particular note of Governor Oyebanji’s unique brand of governance which places high premium on completion of inherited projects side by side with new ones; huge investments in human capital development and power and road infrastructure.

Omanufeme said: “Of particular interest to us is the your politics of inclusion which has brought in more women and youths, Persons with Disabilities (PWD) as well as opposition figures into government.

“Yours is a model of verifiable achievements in line with the philosophy of this award – Celebrating trailblazers and exceptional Nigerians. Accept our congratulations.”

It is recalled that Governor Oyebanji was also named Governor of the Year by City People Magazine in recognition of his people-oriented government and development strides late last year.

The state government said Oyebanji is irrevocably committed to the shared prosperity agenda of his administration which is being pursued through the six pillars of the administration vis: Governance; Youth Development and Job Creation; Human Capital Development; Agriculture and Rural Development; Infrastructure and Industrialization and Arts, Culture and Tourism.