Gunmen abduct 2 village heads, kill 8 vigilantes in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have killed eight vigilantes from Kakangi in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted two Village Heads in the area.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened on Thursday morning at Agyaro, Kakangi District, Western Birnin-Gwari.

According to residents of the community, the terrorists abducted the Village Heads of Kakangi and Kisaya, who were on their way to Sabon Layi to condole the village head on the death of his mother.

One of the residents who claimed anonymity narrated that, “They were abducted at the Agero Junction, together with others. It was in an attempt by the vigilantes to rescue the village heads that the terrorists killed them.

Also Read:

“The vigilantes succeeded in killing many terrorists during the encounter.

“The terrorists also met 2 other locals who were running, and killed them.

“The vigilantes ran out of ammunition and were helpless, they watched as the terrorists abducted the victims and went into the bush.”

The Lawmaker representing the area also confirmed the incident to journalists.