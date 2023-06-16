Police constable who returned missing $800 BTA gets Hajj slot

A police constable, Nura Mande, who found and returned, missing $800 Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) to a Katsina pilgrim in 2022, has got a Hajj slot for 2023 pilgrimage.

The Public Relations Officer, CSP Gambo Isah, Zone 14, made the disclosure in a statement Friday in Katsina.

Isah said that the money belonged to Hajiya Hadiza Usman, an elderly person from Kusada local government area of the state.

However, the statement did not mention name of the person who gave the Hajj seat to the policeman.

Isah added that the person who promised to reward the officer with Hajj seat in 2023 for his honesty, had fulfilled the promise.

“As I am telling you this, Nura Mande is presently in Saudi Arabia for this Year’s Hajj.

“We thank the Almighty Allah and the good people of the state for their prayers, gifts and support to the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

It would be recalled that the police received a commendation letter from the Commissioner of Police for projecting the good imagine of the police.