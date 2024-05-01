Be patient, pray earnestly for our leaders, Pastor Anosike tells Nigerians

Senior pastor of the Spirit Revelation Ecclesia, Pastor John Ikechukwu Anosike, has charged Nigerians to rekindle hope and also pray for the leaders in the country to reduce the tough effects of the current economic crunch.

Anosike said the current situation in the country will soon turn around as prayers from all Nigerians would restore hope for a better Nigeria.

The Pastor who marked his special day on April 30 was speaking on his birthday and he expressed great faith that things would be better in all areas for the country.

He said: “It is part of life to face challenges, but it won’t last forever. I am optimistic of a better Nigeria. Let me also say that we need to also pray for our leaders to get things right the first time.

“They will not make costly errors, rather divine wisdom will iluminate their paths. As we pray to God to better our personal situation respectively, we should pray for our country and those who are ruling us.

“I know God will turn things around for Nigeria in a spectacular way, but we have to be patient. Our good God will bring Nigeria into a state of restored glory.”

At the National Day of Prayer for South Africa which took place in Cape Town on April 27th, Pastor Anosike enjoined all men of God and political leaders who attended the event to pray fervently for the country on a day tagged Freedom Day.

“I led South Africa a few days ago in prayers for farmers, police force, politicians and many industry leaders. We prayed for the country in all areas of endevours. The situation we are facing is not just peculiar to Nigeria, every country faces their respective issues in government, judiciary, economy security, etc. We have to stand up to fight the battle spiritually so that changes can be effected in the realms.

“It’s time for the Church to play its role by sending out messages consistently to guide the nation on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.” Pastor Anosike added.