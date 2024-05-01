2024 Hajj: Shettima, Sultan of Sokoto, others, set to grace NAHCON stakeholders’ summit

Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, are set to grace the Hajj Institute of Nigeria first national stakeholders’ summit on the 2024 Hajj.

This is contained in a statement signed by NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki.

HIN is an affiliate of NAHCON.

Ubandawaki disclosed that it organised the exercise for Hajj officials and aviation industry experts, starting from May 2 to May 3, 2024 at the Musa Yar’Adua International Centre, Abuja.

The two-day summit with the theme: “Partnership, Collaboration and Teamwork; The Tripod of Success for 2024 Hajj Operation” will bring together eminent personalities and discussants to drive home the successful implementation of the 2024 Hajj.

The two- day event, which is sponsored by Lotus Bank, is expected to be declared open by Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the Sultan. They are billed to deliver goodwill messages at the historic event.

Other personalities expected at the summit include: Nyeson Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory and Festus Keyamo Keyamo, SAN, Minister of Aviation.

Keynote speakers include: His Excellency, Dr. Hassan Manakhra, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, in charge of International Collaboration, Faisal Ibrahim Al –Ghamidy, the Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria, Prof. Salisu Shehu, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Jafaru Mohammed Ali, Chairman, House Committee on Hajj Affairs, Vice Chancellor, Al-istiqama University, Sumaila and Kafayat Araoye, Managing Director, Lotus Bank.

Participants expected, Ubandawaki revealed, include: The Chief Executives of States Pilgrims Welfare Boards/ Commission/ Agencies from the 36 States, the FCT and the Armed Forces, Private Tour Operators, Ulamas, Medical, the Media.

Others are: The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Airliners, Service Providers. They are to discuss topics of interest that will propel the Industry to greater heights that will further improve the Services that the Nigerian Pilgrims will receive during this Year’s Holy Pilgrimage.