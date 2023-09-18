IE spends N250m to replace faulty transformer to boost power supply to Ikorodu communities

Nigeria’s leading Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) in its efforts to strengthen critical infrastructure to ensure improved service to its esteemed customers in the Ikorodu axis of Lagos State recently replaced the faulty 15MVA power transformer at Sabo Injection Substation (ISS) with a new one.

According to the Chief Technical Officer, Ikeja Electric, Engr. Olajide Kumapayi, the replacement of the faulty power transformer which costs close to Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N250m), became necessary to ease the menace of poor power supply being experienced by over fifteen thousand customers that are getting supply from the power transformer one (T1) at Sabo Injection Substation before it went bad completely.

He noted that the replacement will increase the availability of supply from the previous three hours to a minimum of twelve hours daily. This would be based on the service band tariff class associated with the feeders.

Engr. Kumapayi stated that nine 11kv feeders were radiated from Sabo Injection Sub-station through the two power transformers which include Ayangburen, Lasunwon, Lagos Road, Marie, Ladega, Erunwen, Igbogbo, Ijebu-Ode and Eyita communities and environs.

He further explained that the construction of a new Injection Substation at the Lagos State University of Technology (LASUTECH) Ikorodu will commence shortly noting that it will provide one dedicated 11kv feeder for LASUTECH and two additional feeders to relieve Erunwen and Ijebu-Ode 11kv feeders in the Sabo Injection Substation. He assured that these investments will no doubt ensure optimal utilization of the technical assets to guarantee wider access and power availability across all impacted feeders in our resolve to meet the demand of our esteemed customers.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Okotie, while expressing IE’s commitment to improved service delivery to her esteemed customers across the entire network coverage area, thanked vigilant customers, community leaders and security operatives who have continued to assist in safeguarding electrical equipment in their neighborhood against theft, vandalism and acts of sabotage as failure to do so will jeopardize concerted efforts of the company from achieving the desired objective of sustainably powering livelihoods, businesses and communities.

The IE spokesman urged customers to take advantage of the new IE Payment Website (www.ie-payments.com<http://www.ie-payments.com>) for seamless payment solutions as well as the multi-functional smartKYC@ikejaelectric.com<mailto:smartKYC@ikejaelectric.com> platform alongside other official complaints resolution channels via phone on: 01-7000-250, 01-227-2940; or send an email to customercare@ikejaelectric.com<mailto:customercare@ikejaelectric.com>