Edo 2023: Former PDP Senator dumps party, joins APC

The Senator who represented Edo South Senatorial District on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2015 and 2023, Matthew Urhoghide, has returned to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Urhoghide, a former Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation Monday, September 18, in Benin, the Edo State capital, returned to the APC, almost four months after he resigned his membership from PDP, with the determination to vie for governorship next year.

The returning Senator, while at APC’s Ward 2 secretariat on Airport Road, Benin, to formally register for the party, was received by the ward Chairman, Sunny Omokaro.

Urhoghide, who was earlier at Edo secretariat APC, also on Airport Road, Benin, was received by the State’s Chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (rtd.), in company with two former Edo Deputy Governors, Dr. Pius Odubu and Chief Lucky Imasuen, as well as the running mate to the state’s governorship candidate of APC during the September 19, 2020 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Alhaji Gani Audu, and other leaders of the party.

READ ALSO:

Lagos HoS resigns; takes up new role under Tinubu

Gov. Kefas congratulates CBN deputy governor nominee from Taraba

Tinubu’s government plotting to arrest me, Atiku’s aide raises alarm

The Senator revealed that he left for the PDP due to disagreements over some issues, but was happy to be back home.

He said: “When I resigned from the PDP in May, I said I was going to join another political party, so long as I remain in partisan politics.

“After a careful evaluation of what is going on in Edo State, I decided to go back to the party that I was a part of its building. I am a founding member of APC. This is where I really have my political friends and associates. I came to rebuild APC.

“I am not rejoining APC alone, but moving with my teeming followers and supporters. There is no ward in the entire 77 wards in Edo South Senatorial District that I did not site a project, while I was in the Senate.”

Edo Chairman of APC, in his remarks, urged other members of the party, who were on exile, voyage and sabbatical leave, to return home (APC).

Urhoghide had earlier declared that he and his allies would not allow Governor Godwin Obaseki to produce a successor on November 12, 2024, in order to ensure good governance and move the Edo state forward.