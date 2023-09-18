Tinubu’s government plotting to arrest me, Atiku’s aide raises alarm

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged plots by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to arrest and detain him.

The legal practitioner made the allegation in a post via X on Monday.

He claimed that he had reliable intel from some persons at the presidential villa of the plot to use security agencies to arrest and bring him into custody.

Bwala wrote: “Last night I got a credible intelligence that some key people around the seat of power (Presidential Aso Vila) of this government are planning to use security agencie(s) to arrest me and take me into custody on a trumped-up allegation in order to rubbish me and silence me. That I am making them and the government uncomfortable.

“Let the world know today that I have always known that from my stands on the same faith ticket which led to my leaving APC , and consequent posture as a political opposition, it might irk the deep state and come with persecution for what I believe in and stand for. If anything happens to me, let the world know today of their evil plans.”

Bwala was one of those who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the party unveiled a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, he had argued that Tinubu’s announcement of former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate, was not “good news for the APC.”