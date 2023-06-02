Gbajabiamila promises total support for Tinubu

Outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has given assurance that he will work with President Bola Tinubu in discharging the enormous tasks ahead for the nation.

Gbajabiamila has just been named as President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

In a message on his Twitter handle shortly after he was announced, the Speaker said he would do his best to assist the President in delivering the dividends of democracy.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14, 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter” Gbajabiamila tweeted.