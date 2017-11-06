FUHSO will address shortfall in healthcare in Nigeria – Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday said the establishment of the Federal University of Health Science would address shortfall in Nigeria’s health sector.

Saraki, who made this known while declaring open the public hearing on the Federal University of Health, Otukpo, added that creation of the health university would also resolve persisting admission deficit in Nigeria.

The bill was sponsored by former President of the Senate President, Senator David Mark.

Saraki said: “The Bill seeks the establishment of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, to scale up the specialized training of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other professionals in the health sector; and to address persisting admission deficit.

“Figures show that only about 20 per cent of those who qualify and apply are admitted to medical schools in this country. In July of this year, a newspaper survey indicated that, of nearly 160,000 applicants, only 3000 gain admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions to study Medicine and related courses.

“Distinguished colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, the question therefore arises: how can Nigeria hope to meet World Health Organisation (WHO) standards of one doctor to 600 patients?”

Saraki, who was represented by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Sola Adeyeye, lamented that the country at present was lagging behind by all indices.

According to him: “We are at the present time lagging behind by all indices, with one doctor to about 5,000 Nigerians. 180 million of us are served by 35,000 doctors.

“In reality, 300,000 more medical practitioners are needed to properly cater to the health and well-being of our citizens; and help curb the huge revenue of about N3 billion being lost annually to other countries by way of medical tourism.”

Speaking during the public hearing, Mark explained that the proposed University of Health is quite different from the state’s institutions.

He applauded all the stakeholders that ensured in one way or the other that the establishment of the health University is fast tracked.

Mark also commended the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education, Jibril Barau, for the way he went about the quick consideration of the bill.

In his presentation, Barau explained that the University would be a training ground for health personnel and would create more access to university education in Nigeria.