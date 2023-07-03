Why we’ve not paid Corpers’ June allowance — NYSC

828 828

The National Youth Service Corps has revealed why it is yet to pay the June 2023 allowance of corps members.

Eddy Megwa, Director, Press and Public Relations of the Scheme, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Megwa said: “The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.”

The Management of the scheme apologised to corps members over the delay in the payment, adding that it is aware of their worries and agitations over the delay in the payment of their allowance.

It said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of Corps Members’ allowance since 27th of June, 2023, and remittances made same day to various banks accordingly.

“In line with the above, NYSC Management is assiduously interfacing with the banks to fast track the payment of Corps Members’ June allowance without further delay.

“All Corps Members are enjoined to remain calm, law-abiding and dutiful in their respective places of national service as the Scheme will continue to treat issues relating to their welfare with utmost priority.”