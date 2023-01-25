NYSC gets eight new directors, promotes 1,123 staff

The Acting Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Christy Uba, has congratulated eight members of the management staff for their promotion to the position of Directors on salary grade level 17.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa Wednesday in Abuja, adding that the promotion was approved by the Governing Board.

Similarly, a total of 1,123 staff from different cadres, comprising both junior and senior staff in the scheme were also promoted to new grade levels in the Federal Civil Service.

While presenting letters of promotion to some of the successful candidates in her office in Abuja, Uba congratulated them on their success in the examination.

She advised them to let the promotion spur them into greater performance in the discharge of their duties, adding that the scheme expected more commitment, loyalty, diligence and selfless service from them.

“Promotion comes with hardwork. Let me use this medium to congratulate the successful candidates while hoping that the promotion will spur them to greater performance,” Uba said.

According to Megwa, the promotion is part of the outcome of the 2023 nationwide NYSC Senior Staff Promotion Examination held in Abuja recently.

The new directors are: Aremu Kehinde, Abdullahi Baba, Amusan Julius, Chukwu Chiwendu, Fasakin Adibeli, Isa Onimisi, Ibrahim Muhammed and Ahijo Yahaya.