Why I’m not opposed to ‘Japa’ — Tony Elumelu

The Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc, Tony Elumelu, has revealed why he is not opposed to youths leaving Nigeria in droves, popularly known as japa.

The Chairman of UBA, who addressed several issues, spoke in an exclusive interview he granted Financial Times.

Elumelu said he does not have anything against anyone travelling to the United Kingdom, United States of America or Canada for greener pastures.

He said: “I support it, totally.

“I don’t have a problem with people saying: ‘I’m going to Canada, UK or US.’

“Joblessness is the betrayal of a generation.

“You’ve gone to school and come back with your dreams and aspirations and you don’t have the opportunity .

“For people who decide to find solutions elsewhere, no one should stop them.

“But for those who decide to stay, they should try to create an impact and build a legacy.”

