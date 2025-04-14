Soaring to Captaincy: Air Peace elevates two pilots on the Boeing 737 fleet.

In a remarkable demonstration of Air Peace’s unwavering commitment to career progression and in-house talent development, the Nigeria and West Africa’s leading airline has elevated two of its accomplished Senior First Officers (SFOs)—Obinna Okeke and Adedamola Adeoye—to the esteemed rank of Captain on its Boeing 737 fleet.

The milestone ceremony took place at the airline’s corporate headquarters in Lagos.

The event was graced by the Chairman and CEO, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema; the Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide; the Director of Flight Operations, Capt. Augustin Kamano; Embraer E195-E2 Captain, Callistus Ifeanyi; and family members of the newly minted Captains.

Captain Kamano set the tone for the event with an inspiring recount of the officers’ journeys, emphasizing their dedication, exceptional performance, and the rigorous training they undertook to qualify for the Captaincy.

Also Read:

He noted that both pilots had logged over 4,000 hours on the Boeing 737, a clear indication of their experience, technical skill, and readiness for this significant leap.

The ceremonial decoration followed with the Chairman and COO jointly donning the epaulettes on both officers, symbolizing their transition from First Officers to Captains. Captain Adedamola Adeoye, who joined Air Peace from flight school in 2016, and Captain Obinna Okeke, who joined in 2018, described the moment as the most defining day of their careers. They expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chairman, their trainers, and the entire management team, stating that this achievement marked the realisation of their flight school dreams.

In his congratulatory address, Dr. Onyema praised the captains for reaching this major career milestone and commended their trainers for the crucial role they played in shaping disciplined and safety-conscious aviators. He underscored Air Peace’s firm stance on safety, reiterating that the airline values sound judgment over bravado.

“In Air Peace, we don’t need overzealous decisions. We don’t need heroes. We need you alive,” Dr. Onyema said. “Your friends and families need you alive, so don’t go into dangerous areas just to be known as a hero. Stick to the operational procedures and always follow through with your safety manuals.”

He also challenged the new Captains to aspire for more beyond the cockpit. “The sky is not your limit—it’s your foundation. You must think ahead and work with a sense of purpose, not just for the airline, but for your families and for the greater good of Nigeria.”

Rounding off his remarks, Dr. Onyema offered his best wishes for their journeys ahead and encouraged them to lead with character and conviction, remaining true to the values that define Air Peace. With this elevation, Air Peace reinforces its reputation as a pilot-centric airline—one that not only connects cities but also builds careers and empowers dreams to soar.

As Air Peace continues to expand its fleet and route network, recently adding new destinations and reinforcing its long-haul capabilities with its Boeing 777 aircraft, this promotion aligns with the airline’s vision to provide safe, world-class air travel while empowering Nigerian aviators.

Post Views: 5